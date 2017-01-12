Chosen cause ‘close to team’s heart’

Children spending Christmas Day at Worthing Hospital had an extra gift to unwrap this year, thanks to insurance staff.

Staff from Swinton Insurance’s branch in South Street, Tarring, presented a cheque for £210 to Love Your Hospital ahead of the big day.

The money, which equated to £10 for every bed on the Bluefin Ward, was donated in an effort to make the festive period a little easier for the young patients.

Vanessa Pendry, customer service adviser, said the cause was one close to the team’s heart.

“Being in hospital during the festive period is hard enough, let alone when you are so young, and the smallest of gestures can brighten a child’s day,” she said.

“We hope our donation brought a smile to the children’s faces and made their Christmas Day that bit more enjoyable.”

