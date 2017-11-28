Club avoids losing licence as negotiations secure changes

A nightclub will not face closure after its owners reached an agreement with police following allegations of drunken violence linked to the venue.

Police had asked councillors to consider revoking One Club’s licence after documenting numerous incidents over 12 months.

But after detailed discussions between officers and the Chatsworth Road venue’s owners, the parties agreed steps which they hope will lead to improvements.

Worthing Borough Council’s licensing committee approved the steps which will see the club’s amended.

Speaking after Monday’s meeting, barrister David Dadds said club owners Barry Wells and Peter Mott were ‘satisfied’ with the outcome.

Speaking on the behalf, he said: “There are things that we disagreed with, agreed with and agreed to disagree with but overall the police and ourselves have recognised that we need to work together in partnership and we’re happy that we both managed to do that.

“It will be business as usual and we look to provide, as we have done in the past, a safe environment for people to come out and enjoy a good evening.”

The club, also known as Liquid & Oxygen, will cease the sale of alcohol 30 minutes’ earlier on Fridays and Saturdays, extra staff training, introducing a ‘quiet room’ and appointment of a new manager, among other conditions. Licensing chairman Paul High said the committee recognised there had been ‘failures’ but were satisfied with the mediated agreement.

“We don’t expect to see your clients back before this committee in the foreseeable future,” he said in closing.

Mr Dadds said he objected to the ‘totally inappropriate’ remark and thought the club would instead be praised for coming up with a solution.

He said: “We don’t really need to be told off. I don’t welcome those comments. I just don’t think they are helpful.” Mr High replied: “Noted. Meeting closed.”