Costa to open in Goring

Youth club members will be special guests at the opening of a new Costa in Goring.

The coffee shop is sponsoring Maybridge Keystone Youth Club so new equipment can be purchased, including a karaoke machine and foosball table for the young people who attend.

The grand opening will be at 23 Goring Road on Saturday at 10am, when customers will be welcomed by a jazz band, and to celebrate the coffee shop’s involvement in the community, club members and youth leaders will help perform the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Robin Rogers, club chairman, said: “We’re delighted Goring-by-Sea’s new Costa store has decided to sponsor our youth club.

“It not only demonstrates huge support for the work we do at the club, which is largely run by volunteers, but also for the young people of our community.”

The new 1,300sq ft Costa store has created seven new jobs in the area and will provide much-needed training and apprenticeship opportunities for young people.

Matt Coulthard, Costa operations manager said: “We want to imbed ourselves as part of the community and what better way to do that than involve ourselves with Maybridge Keystone Youth Club and the young people of the town.

“We’re delighted many of the club’s members and youth leaders will be at the official opening of our new store and we look forward to welcoming the local community to enjoy the Costa experience with us.”

Premier Coffee, the Southampton-based franchise company behind the new store, is a strong supporter of young people across the south, helping to get back into employment by offering training and apprenticeship opportunities both in-store and at its dedicated Costa Training Academy in Southampton.

Dave Herrington, who has worked for Costa for the past five years, will manage the new store, having previously opened Costa’s Storrington store in 2015. Living only a few miles from the coffee shop, Dave says he knows the area well.

