Could you be a secret millionaire as 60 unclaimed Worthing estates are up for grabs

Millions of pounds of unclaimed inheritance is waiting to be claimed from the government, with some of this owed to people in Worthing.
Records released by the Treasury have shown there are 60 unclaimed assets connected to Worthing – with some potentially worth a lot of money.
When someone dies with no will or no known family, their property passes to the Crown as ownerless property. This is called Bona Vacantia.
This can be any sort of property, including money, personal possessions and buildings, and can range from a small value to millions.
The latest release by the Treasury solicitor reveals there are 60 unclaimed assets connected to the town, although the details of the value of the property have not been released.
People can be entitled to the property if you can show proof of being a relative.
If someone dies without leaving a valid or effective will the following are entitled to the estate:
- husband, wife or civil partner
- children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and so on
- mother or father
- brothers or sisters who share both the same mother and father, or their children (nieces and nephews)
- half brothers or sisters or their children (nieces and nephews of the half blood or their children)
grandparents
- uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins or their descendants)
- half uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins of the half blood or their children)
If you find a name on this list and think you could be related you could be entitled to some money.
To register a claim for the property, send a family tree to the Bona Vacantia Division of the Government Legal Department.
This must show how you are related to the person who has died, and include the dates of birth, marriage and death of all those on the family tree.
If it appears you are entitled to claim the property, then you may be asked to prove your relation through birth certificates etc.
Here is a list of the people who have died and their date of birth who have connections to Worthing If you recognise their name then you could be entitled to claim their property.
Marie Bangerter - 05/04/1915
Constance Beard - 05/03/1916
Cecily Joyce Black - 18/04/1905
Gertroude Blake - 06/06/1924
Margaret Breese - 31/10/1903
Robert Chapman - 23/04/1907
Roland Cole - 13/01/1943
David Leslie Cooke - 08/04/1945
Irene Doris Coombes - 13/02/1902
William John Cousins - 05/04/1946
John Davis - 10/08/1943
Velma Marjorie Dunne - (D.O.B. unknown)
Martha Evans - 01/05/1900
Alice Everard - 02/04/1899
Margaret May Finnis - 12/12/1912
Lydia Forbes-Thomson - 29/08/1920
Janet Mary Foulds - 02/11/1945
Clifford Hugh Garratt - 29/12/1898
Elizabeth Gibbs - 12/06/1923
Andrew Peter Gibson - 20/05/1951
Marie Constance Gilbert - 24/08/1917
Lesley Gill - 19/11/1954
Annie Gordon - (D.O.B. unknown)
Isobel Marie Halstead - (D.O.B. unknown)
John Anthony Harris - 17/12/1924
Julie Henderson - 30/07/1938
Frederick John Hogg - 22/11/1912
George Howett - 03/11/1930
Ethel Hunt - 01/11/1907
Bridget James - 24/07/1924
Angela Kaye - 12/01/1901
Agnes Knight - 26/02/1905
Winifried G. Lacey - 25/05/1905
William Edward Lang - (D.O.B. unknown)
Alice Lesley - 08/02/1907
Ellen Elizabeth Mary Lindsay - 08/10/1916
Margaret Felicity Lynfield - 30/01/1930
Mabel Lily Meadows - 21/03/1908
Albert Victor Myall - 05/03/1928
Enid Claire Pardo - 21/06/1916
Kathleen Jessie Peacock - 18/07/1899
Pamela Pelham-Cook - 02/06/1918
Eileen Mary Rhodes - 29/12/1913
Alfonse Sabuk - 14/07/1922
Doris Florence Sartain - 05/06/1919
Raymond Scott - 19/07/1938
Elizabeth Sharp - 12/06/1905
Margaret Ellen Slater - (D.O.B. unknown)
Joseph Smith - 14/05/1915
Thomas Bryan Smith - 24/08/1939
Michael Angus Alistair Stark - 15/10/1942
Jane Lilian Taylor - 17/11/1919
Arthur George Thomas - (D.O.B. unknown)
Kathleen Mary Ulph - 23/03/1919
Kathleen Walter - 12/06/1916
Violet Gladys Ward - 26/05/1886
Henrietta Jane Wheatland - 18/12/1914
Audrey May Williams - 21/01/1923
Desmond Edgar Williams - 13/09/1933
Harold Williams - 05/01/1943
