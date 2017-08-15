Date set for Pizzarelli reopening...

A popular pizza shop that has been closed since a car collided with it is to reopen next month.

Pizzarelli in Broadwater Street West was shut last year after a silver car left the road and became embedded in the building wall.

But now owner James Norris has confirmed repairs are almost complete and the shop will reopen on Friday, September 15.

James said: “We’re pretty much finished, just cosmetic stuff now. It will be nice when it’s open again.

“We’re just frustrated it has taken so long and are excited to get going again.”

James, who grew up in Broadwater, said an insurance disagreement caused the lengthy delay, but repair work was finally able to begin earlier this year.

What is more, all pizzas will cost only £5 for the first three days that Pizarelli is back in business.

The eatery will be hiring staff in advance of the opening date, with jobs to be advertised on local job boards and on social media.