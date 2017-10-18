Florists impress at regional heat

Worthing florists have impressed in the regional heats of a national competition.

A team of five from Greenfingers Florist, in Montague Street, travelled to Surrey to compete in the Interflora Florist of the Year competition.

The wedding-inspired competition had the theme To Have and to Hold.

The pre-made item had to be something carried by a ring bearer, with two wedding rings that could easily be removed, and owner Rachel Matthews, 40, came second in this section with a plaited leaf cushion.

Katy Brown, 38, had used the seaside as her inspiration, with two scallop shells as the base for her display.

Claire Philpott, 41, designed a modern handbag of flowers with the rings attached.

Emily Allen, 28, constructed a large Carmen Rose style design, using the exotic cymbidium orchids.

Natalie Alexandroff, 51, made an intricate hollow design with a light-up centre containing the rings.

Rachel said: “The second, and most nerve racking, part of the competition was to design and make a surprise item under timed conditions.

“The schedule, which we found out while at the venue, was ‘a necklace to be worn by the bride at a wedding’ and we had 85 minutes to make it.

“Natalie came second in this section with her innovative creative using circular wire discs with skeleton leaves glued inside.”

Overall, Rachel was placed second and Natalie third, setting them in good stead to be called back to the next heat.

Greenfingers has just celebrated its 30th anniversary, having started up on the day of the great storm in 1987.