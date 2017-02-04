Flower crowns making big business

Six year-ten students are making big business out of their beautiful flower crowns.

The girls have formed the company Lunaria, which will be this year’s Davison CE High School entry in the Young Enterprise Programme.

Lunaria, this year's Young Enterprise entry from Davison High School

The Worthing school is supporting the students all the way and staff say the girls are eager to learn about the world of business.

There are eight different roles within the company, which the girls have shared between them.

Githmi Bandaranayake is managing director, Sharon Nwobi is financial director, Kiranjeet Bhadan is sales manager and marketing adviser, Himani Patel is the operation and human resources director, Lily Mccardle is information technology director and Olivia Steventon is the secretary.

The team has Malcolm Consterdine from the charity Young Enterprise as business adviser and Roz Merrick as centre lead.

Kiranjeet said: “Our company creates beautiful, handcrafted flower crowns which can be worn, or used in many different ways.

“There are many different types we make, such as full head flower crowns, or half-head flower crowns and they come in a range of colours.

“We are getting on quite well, as we have sold a lot, and we even have some of our products in the shop Lemon Fizz. We also sell at trade fairs, school fairs and any other local events we can access.”

Kiranjeet said publicity was an important part of the process and thanked the Worthing Herald for taking an interest, as it had helped them to develop their skills and get the company more noticed in the area.

“When we first decided to do Young Enterprise, we didn’t realise how much it would teach us and how realistic it really is,” she added.

“Our company and business is very much like a real business as we have to pay VAT, we have a bank account, we have insurance.

“It has been an incredible experience so far and the members of Lunaria have learned so much about each other and have gone through so much together.

“Even after some disagreements with a couple of decisions and team members, at the end of the day our friendship has grown, as well as out strength as a company.

“We are excited to see what happens in the area finals and can promise that it has been stressful but a great experience which has so far taught us a lot about the business side of the world.”

Davison comes under the South Downs Area Board, which covers from Goring to Lancing and north to Steyning. The area final winners progress to the county finals.

