French restaurant chain announced for Worthing seafront shelter

French restaurant chain Bistrot Pierre hopes to open its first south coast eatery in Worthing after successfully bidding to convert a seafront shelter.

The chain was announced today after Worthing Borough Council advertised for tenants for the shelter, opposite West Buildings.

Plans will go out to public consultation and planning permission sought before the scheme to convert and expand the building.

Rob Beacham, who founded the restaurant group with school friend John Whitehead, head: “We’ve had our sights set on Worthing for some time now so we’re delighted to have been selected by Worthing Borough Council to open a bistrot in such a great location directly on the sea front.”

“Worthing has a thriving food and drink scene and we look forward to opening in the town and supporting the local restaurant market; there’s nothing quite like our offering in the area so we believe that Worthing is the ideal location for us.”

The restaurant could be open by summer 2019, subject to planning permission.

Developer Nextcolour Limited will handle the construction project, subject to planning permission.

The firm has just finished developing a waterfront scheme in the Mumbles, in Swansea Bay, also home to Bistrot Pierre.

Councillor Kevin Jenkins, cabinet member for regeneration, welcomed the ‘first-class submission’.

The announcement of the winning bidders for a second seafront shelter, opposite Steyne Gardens, is expected soon – with another eatery on the cards.

Mr Jenkins said: ”There’s more to be done but I look forward to seeing their plans for the site and am sure they will bring forward a high-quality design given what they have produced elsewhere in the country.

“As a council we are determined to drive through significant improvements to our seafront offer. We will not sit still but want to modernise our offer while not forgetting its traditional delights.

“I expect this development and that at the Steyne Gardens shelter to be game changers.”

Bistrot Pierre has branches in Birmingham, Nottingham and Bath, among others.