Michael Jones welcomes Bacon and Company Lancing

Estate agency Michael Jones has announced Bacon and Company’s entire lettings business and its sales operation in Lancing have been incorporated into the broader Michael Jones and Company operation.

The Bacon and Co Lettings business in Lancing and joint sales business in Lancing will trade as Michael Jones & Bacon, which will be led by Mike Jones and new directors and shareholders in the business Glen Bacon and Hayley Scammell.

Managing director Mike Jones said: “Michael Jones continue to be one of the leading broad-based property brands, who have been selling and letting properties in West Sussex for more than 28 years, and with this merger we will become one of the larger independent lettings agents in the county. This is a real game changer for us as it puts us close to reaching our initial target of 2,000 properties under management and further establishes the company as leading lettings agent in all our locations.”

Glen Bacon, former managing director at Bacon and Company, has retired from his previous role to take on the new position as operations director within Michael Jones & Bacon.

He said: “I am delighted that my team will be joining Michael Jones and continue to offer the same personal and professional service that we have provided since 1990. Mike Jones and I first worked together in 1982 and I am thrilled that we will be joining forces now, for the years to come. Hayley Scammell’s close working relationship with our landlord clients has been the bedrock of our lettings business and her experience and influence will complement the existing vibrant Michael Jones operation.”

Hayley Scammell, lettings director, added: “My ethos has always been to provide the best possible service for my clients and I am looking forward to continuing this in the future with the larger, enhusiastic and dynamic lettings team of Michael Jones & Bacon. I’d also like to stress that all of the existing services, agreements and pricing structurs remain the same and will not be changing during this mergeer. All staff are being retained in their current roles so you will continue to work with the same people you did before, whether that was within Michael Jones or Bacon and Company.”

The Bacon and Company Lancing sales team will move to the Michael Jones Lancing office, while the Bacon and Company dedicated lettings team will remain in their current office, with both offices rebranded Michael Jones & Bacon in due course.

The Bacon and Company sales offices in Worthing, Broadwater and Goring will remain separate from the merger, and will continue under David Hughes and Wayne Kenward.