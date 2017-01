A high street clothing chain with more than 70 stores across the UK is opening in Worthing next week.

Plus size fashion brand Yours Clothing is opening in Montague Street on Friday, February 3.

The grand opening of the new store will be at 10am, with goody bags given to the first 50 customers through the door. One lucky customer will find a £50 gift card in their bag.

A dedicated stylist will be on hand throughout the day to offer advice and style solutions to all customers browsing the ranges.