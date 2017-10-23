New shop opens at old Worthing Blockbuster site

Family-run company Sussex Beds opened its latest store in Worthing this weekend.

The new branch, located on the corner of Chapel Road, is the company’s eighth store in the region and comprises 5,000 square foot with more than 50 beds on display.

The official opening saw Sussex Beds offering complimentary mini-massages, hot chocolate, sweet and savoury crepes and face painting,.

Steve Pickering, managing director of Sussex Beds, said: “There’s been much speculation about what will fill this vacant building, which is known to so many people in Worthing as the old Blockbuster store.

“We kept people guessing with teasers like our flash mob last week, and from the feedback we have received the surprise was very well received.”

“Finding a home in Worthing – our first new store in eight years -is very exciting for all of us. We have an outstanding reputation as specialists across Sussex, and we look forward to making every one of our new neighbours very welcome.”

For more information about Sussex Beds visit www.sussexbedcentre.co.uk