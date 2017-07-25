Our Curry House of the Year winners revealed

Curry connoisseurs have sampled the sensations, textures and flavours of their favourite spice restaurants and decided on the very best in the area.

The winners of the Herald and Gazette Curry House Of The Year, as voted for by the readers, have just been announced.

They are:

• First place – Little Magna, 24-26 High Street, Littlehampton.

• Second place – Shaan Indian Cuisine, 205 Tarring Road, Worthing.

• Third place – Curry Zone, 9 Wallace Parade, Goring Road, West Worthing.

Congratulations to all our winners, and thanks to all of our readers who voted in this special competition.