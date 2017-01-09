‘Overwhelmed’ by response to new charity shop

Wildlife charity Brent Lodge was ‘overwhelmed’ by the response to the opening of its new shop in Worthing.

The trust has been caring for birds and other wildlife for more than 45 years and runs a hospital in Sidlesham for sick, injured and orphaned creatures from across Sussex and Hampshire.

The shop in the Guildbourne Centre is the charity’s third and the money raised will go towards the care and rehabilitation of the 3,000 patients each year, ranging from tiny baby birds to large mammals, like deer.

Asha Park, administrative assistant at Brent Lodge Bird and Wildlife Trust, said: “We were very pleased with how the official opening went for the new shop in the Guildbourne Centre and we were overwhelmed with the great response received from local people.

“Shoppers were waiting for the shop doors to open, so when the mayor of Worthing, councillor Sean McDonald, arrived, there was a lovely crowd of people eager to look around the shop.

“After the mayor had cut the ribbon and announced that the new shop was officially open, we then received a steady flow of shoppers throughout the day, browsing and buying goods from the shop. The atmosphere was great and people were giving positive feedback.

“The mayor and other shoppers said it was lovely to have a wildlife charity join the Guildbourne Centre and to bring new business to the area, and also hoped that the centre will continue to thrive.”

Funds from this shop and the charity’s other shops in Selsey and Havant will go towards the treatment and rehabilitation of the hospital patients but it is also hoped that having a third shop will help the charity to raise enough money to start work on its hospital extension, where it hopes to continue its work and treat more patients.

Asha added: “In order to keep the new shop successful, we need help from local people. We always need a frequent flow of fresh stock, such as quality furniture, household items, clothes and other items to keep the shelves full. People can take any unwanted goods along to the shop or give us a call 01243 641672 or visit www.brentlodge.org.”

House clearances can be organised and the charity can even make money from recycling bags of old rags.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.worthingherald.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at Worthing Herald

3 Follow us on Twitter @Worthing_Herald

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Worthing Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.