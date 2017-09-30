PICTURES: JustDifferent footgolf 2017

JustDifferent’s second charity footgolf event saw 12 teams compete at Chichester Golf Club.

Businesses and individuals took part, some of them returning after last year’s inaugural event.

Team Euphoria from Euphoria Kitchens

Poor weather on the day did not dampen spirits and everyone had a good time.

The winning duo was postmen Tom Thatcher and Tom Williams, with Anderson Rowntree’s team The Angry Birds collecting the wooden spoons.

Alyson Heath, chairman of the Walberton-based charity, said: “As a small charity, fundraising is an important element to our work. Money raised enables us to visit more schools and educate more children by challenging and changing negative misconceptions of disability and difference.

“We were therefore delighted with the result of our recent footgolf day. We are very grateful to all those businesses who kindly sponsored holes and for all the teams that entered.

Footloose and Fancy Free, wearing the JustDifferent tops

“It was a fun evening, great atmosphere and raised valuable funds for JustDifferent so we can continue our valuable work.”

Anderson Rowntree Solicitors sponsored the event and with additional hole sponsorship from Euphoria Kitchens, Liberum Foundation, Chichester Priory Rotary Club and Sims Williams Estate Agents, the event raised more than £2,200.

The team at JustDifferent was overwhelmed by the support of businesses and individuals who donated raffle prizes and silent auction lots.

Will Stisted, managing partner at Anderson Rowntree, said: “Anderson Rowntree were privileged to be the main sponsor of the event this year and entered two teams in the hope of winning the prestigious title of Footgolf Champion 2017.

Members of Anderson Rowntree's two teams, On Par and The Angry Birds

“Sadly, neither team was successful but a great afternoon, mainly in the sunshine, was had by all who participated while at the same time raising money for a very worthy cause.”

JustDifferent, which works across West Sussex, has booked next year’s footgolf event for Friday, September 21. Telephone 01243 778275 or email fundraising@justdifferent.org for information about sponsorship or entering a team .

To find out more about JustDifferent and the work they do in schools, visit www.justdifferent.org