PICTURES: Ricardo hosts networking day

Ricardo in Shoreham hosted a networking lunch for St Barnabas House hospice on Thursday.

Businessmen and local dignitaries were invited along to learn about the hospice’s strategy and future plans.

Ricardo's senior marketing specialist Scott Day and product group administrator Jane Wasley. Pictures: Graham Franks

The event also gave people the chance to build stronger ties in the community.

Hugh Lowson, chief executive at the Worthing hospice, said: “We held this lunch as an opportunity to build closer links with local businesses and to inform them about the pioneering direction of the hospice.

“It was great to see so many in attendance.”

Among the audience were Adur District Council chairman Peter Metcalfe, Worthing West MP Peter Bottomley, Worthing mayor Alex Harman and Mrs Caroline Nicholls, Deputy Lieutenant of West Sussex.

After a welcome from Andy de Vries, project director at Ricardo UK, and a talk on the company’s history, Mr Lowson provided an update on the hospice, explaining that it is pioneering five key new developments to transform its hospice care service over the next five years.

This was followed by an inspiring talk by dementia lead nurse Aurora Leighton, who explained that the hospice is in the process of adapting its services to better support people with dementia at the end of life.

Mrs Leighton also spoke about the disease specific services, introduced to enable the hospice to provide specialist support for people with other end-stage conditions, as well as its traditional core group of cancer patients.

The event closed with a thank you message from Derwyn Jones, St Barnabas House chairman of trustees, followed by networking.

For more information about the hospice care services, visit www.stbh.org.uk/hospicecarepioneers or call 01903 706300.