Revealed: The top ten most expensive streets to live on in West Sussex

Ever wondered what the most sought after part of the county is? Well, property website Zoopla has now revealed the top ten most expensive addresses in West Sussex.

Topping the list for most expensive streets is Spinney Lane, in Chichester, where the average property price is £2,496,964. In fact the cathedral city boasts six of the top ten most expensive streets. Interestingly, it is Petworth which Zoopla names as the highest value town. Here is the full break-down.