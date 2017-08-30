‘Sky’s the limit’ for jobs in Worthing as unemployment falls

‘The sky’s the limit’ for job prospects for Worthing, a job centre manager has said.

This news comes as the number of people claiming jobseeker’s allowance in our town was slashed by more than 40 per cent since 2013, despite levels rising in the last two years.

In July 2013, there were 1,490 claimants – but in July this year, 850 people made claims, 43 per cent less than four years ago. However, this is an 18 per cent increase from July 2015, when there were 695 claimants.

Karen Brooks works at the Jobcentre in High Street, Bognor Regis and her job covers the Worthing area.

She said the rise could be explained by the introduction of universal credit, which may have ‘skewed the figures’.

While news of redundancies at GSK in Worthing and the closure of BHS in the last year may offer a gloomy prospect for the town’s future employment rates, Karen’s outlook was positive.

She said Worthing’s job prospects would be boosted with the new IKEA store in Lancing on the horizon, which could inject ‘business confidence’ in the area.

She said: “I think IKEA is committed to employing local people so the sky’s the limit.

“It might bring other companies into the area; we don’t know what the knock-on effect will be. With all the new houses being built, new services will also be needed, which will create jobs. It will be a fruitful time.”

In the last 12 months, December had the lowest unemployment rates in Worthing, with 800 jobseeker’s allowance claims.

The highest levels were in April, when numbers steadily reached 930 claims – a 14 per cent increase of 130.

Karen explained that this trend reflected people with temporary Christmas work coming to an end of their contracts and searching for a new job.

In July, 4.58 million people were in employment in the South East – a record high, according to the Department for Work and Pensions.

The unemployment rate in the region was 3.2 per cent – 1.2 per cent below the national average.

She said that overall, the employment figures in coastal areas of the county were strong: “We have a very buoyant labour market and the county and borough councils do quite a lot of work to encourage businesses into the area.”

In those aged between 18-24, levels of claims remained broadly the same during the last 12 months, with slight peaks and troughs. Karen said this was due to young adults dipping in and out of different jobs and going travelling.

National employment rates hit a record high, with 75.1 per cent of people – 32.07 million – in employment. In the South East, this figure was four per cent higher.