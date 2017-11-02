Successful Worthing business alliance to continue

Worthing businesses have backed proposals to continue as a Business Improvement District (BID) for five more years.

This will be the third term for the Worthing BID which was one of the first BIDs in the country.

In a Business Improvement District businesses agree to pay a small levy on their business rates to help improve trading in the town.

The funds are spend through a business plan that is written and prepared by the businesses themselves.

Chris Spratt, chairman of the Worthing Town Centre Initiative, said: “We are delighted to receive overwhelming support to continue the BID.

“Rest assured the steering group and all concerned will make every effort to ensure the money is well spent and everything we do encourages people into Worthing as a commercial destination.”

Since forming in 2008 the Worthing has delivered projects such as the Worthing Food and Drink Festival, the urban beach, the ice rink, Olympic big screen, christmas lighting, floral displays, Town Centre rangers, a shopwatch scheme and deep cleaning of the town streets.