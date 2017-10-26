Sweet deal for Worthing as new shop opens

Worthing shoppers are in for a treat after a new store opened in Chapel Road this week.

The Sweet Shack brings a taste of America to Sussex, selling a huge range of imported sweets.

Tanya Hewstone, who works at the store, said: “Sweets over in America are really massive, we are just trying to bring it over here.

“People love America, people love American sweets.”

