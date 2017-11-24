Temporary crossing planned as Aquarena demolition gets underway

Proposals have been put forward for a safer temporary crossing while Worthing’s former Aquarena swimming pool is redeveloped.

West Sussex County Council said developer Roffey Homes provided signage pointing to safer crossing points while the walkway and crossing immediately outside the Brighton Road building were out of action.

But some pedestrians had not followed the signs and put themselves at risk, the county council said, so plans for a safer temporary crossing are being progressed.

Bob Lanzer, county council cabinet member for highways and infrastructure, said: “We always put safety as our number one priority. Unfortunately, despite clear signage advising where to cross the road, some pedestrians have been ignoring this and putting themselves at risk by walking in the road.

“Even when a more robust system is in place, we would still appeal to people to heed the advice on road signs which are there for everyone’s sake.”

Roffey’s demolition of the site is underway.

The project, which will see the facility replaced with 141 homes, including a 15-storey tower block, could take three years to complete.

Worthing and Adur Area Highways Manager Mike Thomas said: “We are working with the developer to produce the best solution. As the development is likely to be ongoing for three years, an even more robust temporary solution is proposed using pavement build-outs, stick-down kerbs, and a set of traffic signals west of the junction with Madeira Avenue, opposite the parking for Splashpoint Leisure Centre.

“The location will provide a clear link for pedestrians between the leisure facilities and a safer, maintainable crossing point for residents and, in particular, schoolchildren visiting the Splashpoint Leisure Centre.”