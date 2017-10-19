Teville Gate developer announces site’s new name

Owners of Worthing’s Teville Gate have announced their renaming of the site a month before public consultation on their development begins.

Mosaique announced dates for a long-awaited consultation last month, with plans for a mixed-use development of the Teville Road plot anticipated.

The developer today said they were renaming the site ‘Station Square’.

Mosaique chief executive Aized Sheikh said: “Renaming the site creates a clear division between what has happened in the past and our vision for an exciting, vibrant and desirable space for living.”

“Station Square will become the south coast’s most desirable residential address on completion in 2020 with homes suitable for first time buyers, young families or those looking to settle in a long-term rental apartment.”

Mr Sheikh’s statement appeared to indicate the intention to bring a grocery store to the site.

He said: “Our vision for Station Square is for a community which benefits from places for relaxation, for meeting friends and business partners or somewhere great to eat out, all supported by the convenience of on-site grocery shopping for those ‘I forget the list’ essentials.

“We are making significant progress and are looking forward to hearing the community’s reaction to our vision for Station Square at the public consultation events.”

A new website has been launched, which will follow the progress of development. It includes details of Mosaique’s partners: Aros architects and consultants Carter Jonas, Curtins and Ramboll.

Mosaique said it intends to submit a planning application to Worthing Borough Council by the end of November 2017 and to having the application heard by the council’s planning committee at the March 18 meeting.

Visit www.OurStationSquare.com for more information and to sign up to an e-newsletter.

