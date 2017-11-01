VIDEO: Field Place wedding garden plans revealed

Detailed plans to create a new wedding garden at Field Place have been revealed.

Manager Mark Byerley gave a talk to Field Place Area Residents’ Association on Thursday to explain the landscaping plans for the former putting green.

Amanda Mills, events manager at Field Place Manor House, standing on the former putting green, where the new wedding garden is planned. Picture: Derek Martin DM17103568a

He assured members the garden project would have no impact on the bowling green or croquet lawn but said it may mean moving the open air theatre performances to a disused area behind the barn.

Mr Byerley pointed out the putting green had not been in use for six years and it was now just a plain grass area.

He added: “There is quite a lot going in to what you might see as a small space but once you walk around the ground, you see it is quite a large area.

“There will be two formal areas, with seats for picnics and a water feature.

“There are also two more informal areas with prairie planting, more natural areas to walk around. There is a labyrinth path where children can run around.”

Project manager is Juliet Sargeant, who has more than 20 years’ experience and has won gold at the Chelsea Flower Show.

Mark said: “Juliet will pick plants that will have colour all year round. We do get a lot of dog walkers, children come and play and use the park, and we have the railway. Hopefully, this will take the grounds to the next level.”

There will be an area created for outdoor weddings and a planning application for an hexagonal, timber, open-sided gazebo has been submitted to Worthing Borough Council.

Events manager Amanda Mills said: “We are so proud of this. It will be used not only for weddings but also for wedding anniversary parties and it will be a nice space for people who hold a funeral reception here.

“Also, a lot of people come here to eat their lunch and this will be somewhere nice for them to sit.”

Field Place Manor House is one of five sites managed by South Downs Leisure charitable trust.

Once plans are finalised, the garden project is expected to take three months to complete and a grand unveiling is planned as part of the wedding showcase on Sunday, February 25, next year.

David Cleeton-Watkins, chairman of the residents’ association, said: “This project seems very exciting to us as an amenity for the area.