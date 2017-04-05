VIDEO: Opening Soon launches in Worthing

The couple behind a successful Worthing business have been praised for keeping the community in mind.

Jonathan Nulty and Rosanne Fleming run Vice Puddings and have just launched Opening Soon, a private members’ dining club, in Crescent Road.

Jonathan Nulty and Rosanne Fleming present the cheque to Rachel Blair, centre. Picture: Martin Bloomfield

They are long-standing supporters of Worthing Churches Homeless Projects and on the opening night on Saturday, they presented a cheque for £784 to senior community fundraiser Rachel Blair.

She said: “It is one thing to be able to run a successful catering business and open up a new restaurant in town but it is another to do that with an eye on your local community and to raise funds for charity at the same time.

“We wish Jon and Ro every success in their new venture and are truly grateful for their support, even at such a busy time for them.

“WCHP has worked in the town for over 20 years helping people in their recovery from homelessness and it is only through the support of the community and people like Jon and Ro caring about our clients that we can continue to offer these vital services.”

The charity has benefited from Vice Puddings’ financial support since the beginning of the couple’s culinary adventures, which started by serving delicious and unique meals to paying customers from their home.

Opening Soon aims to provide a unique dining experience by offering a varied seven-course taster menu, with the option of carefully-selected accompanying wines.

