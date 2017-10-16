VIDEO: Pyjama flash mob in Worthing

Pyjama clad dancers popped out of nowhere to perform a dance in Worthing town centre.

The flash mob routine stopped shoppers in their tracks on Saturday and a crowd soon gathered in South Street Square to watch and enjoy the display.

Flash mob in action in South Street Square

At the stroke of 1pm, seven dancers performed a choreographed pillow fight dance and once they had finished, 1,000 stress pillows were given away to the unsuspecting audience.

The stunt was organised by Sussex Beds ahead of the opening of its new store at Stoke Abbott Court, 57 Chapel Road, Worthing, which will be this Saturday.

Steve Pickering, managing director, said: “We are thrilled to announce that we are opening our next store in the beautiful coastal town of Worthing.

“We staged the flash mob as we wanted to excite shoppers and give them a fun taster prior to our launch.

“The opening will see a host of free activities taking place at the new store from 11am and 4pm, where adults can relax with a mini-massage, indulge in sweet and savoury crepes, or wrap themselves around a cup of hot chocolate.

“There will also be free face painting for the little ones, and of course, it wouldn’t be a celebration without balloons for all.”