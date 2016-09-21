Calls for action over ‘eyesore’ motorhomes by Broadwater Green

Residents are becoming increasingly frustrated by inaction over ‘eyesore’ motorhomes parked on Broadwater Street West by the green.

Two or three caravans have been parked there for several months, according to residents.

Rosemary Dinning, 74, of Russell Close, said: “There is a perfectly good campsite nearby. They don’t have to park here for days on end. But they seem to be getting away with it and it isn’t right.

“They’re getting free parking. And they do become an eyesore.”

Philip Watts, 68, of Goldsmith Road, wants to see the motorhomes moved by the council.

He said: “It looks awful. They are an absolute eyesore and detract from the environment around the green. They give the area an air of rundown and neglect. I know that parking is a problem in Sussex and I appreciate that people have to live somewhere. But it’s gone on for far too long.”

He was also concerned that some of the homes’ doors opened directly onto the road

He added: “There’s a risk of danger as well. Broadwater is a busy environment. It’s a safety issue.”

A spokesman for West Sussex County Council said: “It is unlawful to reside on the highway. When it is reported, we will enforce by notice any specific incidents where it can reasonably be proved.

“This demands resources and time, and can take several weeks to bring into effect.

“This has previously led to us impounding offending vehicles and the owners paying to retrieve them.

“We appreciate this is a nuisance to residents. However we are keen to avoid restrictions on the highway which would unreasonably affect all users, including residents, and would displace motorhome users to less suitable locations, when the issues are caused by a few antisocial motorists who should be seeking appropriate locations to reside.”

He added that the council had recently served notice on two mobile homes at the location and confirmed that, if they failed to comply, the council would obtain a court order for removal.

He also recommended that residents report such incidents through the ‘Love West Sussex’ website or smartphone app.

