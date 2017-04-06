Calls for better road repairs as ‘gaping’ potholes return to Lancing

Potholes in North Farm Road have been filled in for the second time this year, but a receptionist from Lancing is not convinced this recent round of repairs will prove any sturdier than the first.

Sandra Maplesden, of Orchard Avenue, uses the road everyday as a cut through to get to Grinstead Lane.

If you fully repair the roads in the first place, it’s going to be far more cost effective in the long run Resident Sandra Maplesden

She said the road had been covered with potholes – ‘some very deep’ – since early last year, making it a ‘hazard to use’.

At the end of January the potholes were filled in, but four or five weeks later they began to collapse and soon there were ‘gaping holes’ on the busy road again, she said.

“Some were probably worse than they were before,” said the 58-year-old.

“I feel sorry for the residents, really.”

She blames ‘poor quality and inadequate materials’ as well as an unprofessional tarmacking method.

She claimed to have seen workmen ‘pouring some Tarmac from a wheelbarrow, jumping on it a few times and then walking away’.

She said of witnessing this approach: “I just could not believe my eyes. This is what our council tax is paying for?

“There is no excuse to why our roads can’t be maintained as they should be.”

Over the weekend, the potholes were filled in once again – but Mrs Maplesden, who works at the reception for Guild Care, is not hopeful the new work will be any more resilient.

“To be honest, it doesn’t look good.

“I wouldn’t be at all surprised if it happened again,” she said.

“If you fully repair the roads in the first place, it’s going to be far more cost effective in the long run,”

A spokesman for West Sussex County Council said: “This road has been closely monitored and further repairs have been made – at no extra cost to the tax payer.

“While we will continue to inspect the area, we do actively encourage our customers to report any potholes or other issues they encounter via our online reporting tool, Love West Sussex.”

