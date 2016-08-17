CAMRA: Ale at Amberley to be even better this year

Ale at Amberley organisers say the annual beer festival is shaping up to be even better than last year.

The festival, which is held at Amberley Museum and Heritage Centre, is now in its 11th year.

A statement from CAMRA, which has been involved in running the event in recent years, said their ‘flying squad’, together with some local expertise, had helped to revitalise the annual festival.

“With extra staff, especially on the busy Friday night, the service is now much smoother, CAMRA’s taps speed dispense, a fair organ and local musicians improved the atmosphere and the food became more interesting with ‘Canadian chips’, pasties and a barbecue,” it said.

Morris dancers were reintroduced, and even the design for the commemorative glass was made more imaginative - showing an early printing press which Amberley Museum owns.

This year’s festival will run from Friday September 2 evening through to Sunday September 4.

There will be more than 80 real ales, real ciders and perries on offer, and live music and entertainment on the Friday and Saturday evenings.

The whole 36 acre museum site will be open during the day on Saturday and Sunday, with the buses and narrow gauge trains running as usual.

Sunday is ‘drink up day’ - with CAMRA members entitled to free admission after 2pm - with any remaining drinks on sale at £2.40 a pint.

Visit: http://www.aleatamberley.co.uk/ for more information.

