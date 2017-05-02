‘Can I have a selfie?’ – Mayor recalls top moments

Mayor Sean McDonald has praised the ‘remarkable’ people of Worthing for their help fundraising for charity.

With only a couple of weeks left as mayor, Mr McDonald spoke about some of his favourite moments in the role.

He said: “It has been a fantastic experience and a great honour for me to represent the town.”

His chosen charities are Worthing Samaritans, Coastal West Sussex Mind and St Barnabas House Hospice.

Mr McDonald said his favourite charity event was the Laurel and Hardy night on the pier in November.

He also praised the Glendale Theatre Arts night at the Connaught Theatre in April: “The standard was fantastic and it raised a lot of money.”

Overall however he commended the public for their help over the past year.

“I want to give a massive thank you to the people of Worthing – remarkable people, not just in handing over money but in volunteering to help out.”

He also discussed a funny moment where he was asked for a selfie in the street by a man who then gave him £5 for his charities.

