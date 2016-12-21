Car auction company raises over £25,000 for children’s hospice

A car auction house has raised £25,602 for a children’s hospice through a charity sale.

Shoreham Vehicle Auctions’ annual charity auction, held at their Lancing-based auction house, was in aid of Chestnut Tree House.

A spokesperson said dealership groups from across Sussex, Surrey and Hampshire ‘all donated generously to the worthy cause’, adding that the 63 lots entered received ‘plenty of bids from the enthusiastic crowd’.

Yeomans Group, Frosts, Tates, Caffyns Volkswagen, Newton Honda, Dinnages, H.A. Fox, Peter Cooper Group and Harwoods were among the dealers involved.

Items of offer included signed sporting memorabilia, tickets for premiership rugby, championship football, horse racing and T20 cricket, as well as a Land Rover and Jaguar F-Pace for a weekend. The latter went for £500.

A 1000-piece LEGO Volkswagen Campervan, donated by Caffyns, sold for £260, while a wooden reindeer handmade by eight-year-old Skye Walters was snapped up for £230 by a nearby dealer group for its Christmas display.

A 57-plate Ford Focus with a reserve of £600 was instantly sold for £2,000 to a trade buyer.

The money raised for the Arundel-based hospice will go towards funding nurses, allowing children and their families to receive around-the-clock care at the hospice or home, said a spokesperson.

Alex Wright, managing director of Shoreham Vehicle Auctions, said: “We’re simply speechless at the amount raised for Chestnut Tree House, on what was another fantastic night for an extremely worthy cause.

“We are incredibly grateful and touched that the local community and the south coast motor trade has displayed such generosity to enable Chestnut to continue its excellent work in helping those children and their families that rely on its support the most.”

