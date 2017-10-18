Carnival atmosphere at fire station

Five cheques have been presented at Worthing Fire Station to benefit good causes in the area.

Broadwater Carnival Society and Worthing Fire Station celebrated the success of this year’s carnival and open day, which raised more than £9,000.

Yesterday, they presented cheques to various charities who make a positive difference in helping change people’s lives.

First Responders received £3,750, then Buddys Café and Information Centre, West Durrington Phoenix Youth Group and Wadars Animal Rescue each received £1,250, and the balance went to The Fire Fighters Charity.

For the third year running, Broadwater Carnival and Worthing Fire Station open day joined forces for the annual event, which was held on July 21 this year.

Unfortunately, it had to finish early due to torrential rain but that did not stop thousands of people from turning out to enjoy the occasion.

Watch manager Darren Wickings, organiser of the open day, said: “We have had three fantastic years, raising lots and lots of money for local charities and this is what we do it all for, so that everybody can benefit from it.”

Liana Naylor from Broadwater Carnival Society added: “We are very proud of our achievement this year, particularly as the weather made the day considerably shorter.”