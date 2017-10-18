‘Cat killer’ suspected to have struck in Sompting

A charity believes the so-called ‘M25 cat killer’ may have struck in Sompting, after a cat was found dead with tell-tale injuries on Sunday (October 15).

A spokesman from South Norwood Animal Rescue and Liberty (SNARL) said: “The body of a cat was found at the weekend with injuries that are a match to the UK animal killer series.

“The cat has been identified and we are due to examine the body this week.”

Police have not yet replied to a request for information about the incident.

The ‘M25 cat killer’ is thought to have dismembered and decapitated more than 100 cats in Croydon and surrounding areas since 2014.

It is not the first time a potential victim has been reported in Sussex.

In January, a long-haired brown cat was found with ‘horrendous’ injuries in Brading Road, Brighton.

A spokesperson for SNARL said at time: “Very sadly it has transpired that the deceased cat...has been a victim of the evil murderers who are killing and mutilating cats across the country.”

After the incident Tony Jenkins, co-founder of SNARL, which is working with police to find the ‘cat killer’, urged local cat owners to be aware of where their pet is and to keep it indoors, especially at night.

“Cats can get frustrated when they can’t go out, so if you are keeping them inside consider getting a scratcher or some new toys,” he said.

“Play with them and keep them company wherever possible. Let cats out only with supervision.”

Organisations Peta UK and Outpaced are offering a combined reward of £10,000 for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person/s responsible for the cat killings.

Anyone with information is advised to contact the Operation Takahe team on 0208 649 0216, police on 101 or Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.