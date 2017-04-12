Cause of Worthing bush fire ‘unknown’

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has said the cause of a bush fire in Worthing on Tuesday (April 11) is ‘unknown’.

The fire service said a call came in at 11.15pm of the fire in Parklands Avenue, Worthing, and one fire engine was sent to the scene.

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews attended the scene after reports of a bush fire.

“We sent one crew which left the scene at 11.25pm.

“The cause of the bush fire is unknown.”

