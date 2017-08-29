Celebrate girl power with free screening of Wonder Woman

On Sunday the Connaught Cinema in Worthing will be celebrating girl power as they host a free screening of Wonder Woman at 12.15pm.

Advance tickets are sold-out but there will be more released that will be available on the day of the screening on a first come, first served basis.

The plot is centered around Diana, princess of the Amazons, before she became Wonder Woman. Raised on a sheltered island paradise, Diana meets an American pilot who tells her about a conflict that is raging in the outside world and leaves her home to join the fighting and discovers her full powers.

James Tully, film officer for Connaught Cinema, said: “With various notable box office shortcomings this year, the success of Wonder Woman is proof that cinema audiences are craving diversity.

“I can’t think of a better reason to celebrate and it is lovely to be able to give the people of Worthing a free screening to mark this milestone. I only hope it inspires more female film-makers to keep making great movies.”

The 2017 film was the biggest box office hit by a female director, Patty Jenkins, and the biggest blockbuster film with a female lead, Gal Gadot.