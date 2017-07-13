Celebrating 70 years of marriage

Goring couple Jean and Alexander Piercy have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.

They had a party at home in Compton Avenue on Saturday with about 30 friends and family.

They met in Guildford, where Jean was born and Alexander had lived since he was a boy.

Jean went with Alexander’s sister to a party at somebody’s house when she was 18 and she met him there. They were married at St Mary’s Church, Worplesdon, on July 4, ten months later, when Jean was 19 and Alexander 23.

Jean worked in accounting and Alexander was a Post Office engineer all his working life. It was when his job moved to Brighton that they came to live in Goring, having a house in Aldsworth Avenue for many years until they moved to their current bungalow about seven years ago.

They had two children, Andrew and Janet, though their daughter died a few years ago from a brain tumour.

Jean said they remained very close to Janet’s two sons, who live nearby. They also have three granddaughters.

Jean said it had been a good life and they enjoy doing things together, although Alexander is not able to get out much any more.