Chance to take part in BBC radio programme at Lancing College

Residents have the chance to quiz a panel of guests at Lancing College when it hosts a BBC Radio 4 programme next week.

Regular host Jonathan Dimbleby will host Any Questions? from the Lancing school on Friday, September 22.

Residents can apply to be part of the audience and can submit questions on the political, economic, social and moral issues of the day.

The audience will consist of members of the local community, local political parties, parents and also students from the college.

Dominic Oliver, head master at Lancing College, said “It is a privilege for Lancing to host this well-known political programme in our beautiful chapel.

“There has been a fine and lively tradition of debating in the college ever since our foundation and political study, debate and engagement are very much part of life at Lancing today.

“Pupils past and present will no doubt be delighted to hear that BBC Radio 4 and the panel are here at Lancing.”

Entry will be by ticket only and tickets will be restricted to two per family.

The programme will be broadcast live at 8pm, so guests should arrive from 6.45pm and take their seats by 7.15pm for the BBC pre-programme warm up.

Tickets are available by emailing events@lancing.org.uk