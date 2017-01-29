Charity collections inspired by Slimming World success

Four consultants who run Slimming World groups in Lancing and Sompting are celebrating a successful year with their members.

Amy, Katie, Lorraine and Andrea run the award winning local Slimming World groups.

Their members have lost a combined total of 1,527 stone. This equates to more than 9.5 ton, which is the equivalent of 20 grand pianos. More than 120 members have also reached their dream target weight throughout the year.

The members and consultants were so pleased with their success, and determined to stay focused at the start of the New Year, that they decided to hold an amnesty in the group.

Collections of left over mince pies, chocolates, treats and even clothing that was now too big was brought to each group for the first two weeks of the year and totalled over 40 bags.

This will be donated to the Worthing Churches Homeless project and Chestnut Tree House.

Amy said: ““Lots of people will be making resolutions to lose weight and improve their health this New Year.

“Successful weight loss isn’t just about losing weight; it’s about keeping it off too.

“Making temporary changes and going on a ‘diet’ that’s unsustainable in the long-term will only ever be a quick fix, meaning you’ll sadly be bound to regain any weight you lose – and maybe more – as soon as you go back to your normal eating habits.

“If you really want to live happy for the long term, the key is to make healthy, realistic changes to your lifestyle that you can keep up for the rest of your life.”

Slimming World’s healthy eating plan, Food Optimising, is based on the science of satiety and energy density.

Its phased activity programme, Body Magic, eases members into activity until it becomes an intrinsic part of their daily routine.

For more information about Slimming World’s approach visit www.slimmingworld.co.uk or call 0344 897 8000.

