Charity donation mistaken for a scam

When Superstar Arts was offered £1,000, the management team thought it must be a scam.

The donation from The Santander Foundation’s Discovery Grants was a total surprise to the Worthing not-for-profit community interest company, which delivers creative projects for young people and adults with learning disabilities.

Creative director Jo Telling, a co-founder of Superstar Arts, said: “We were surprised to receive this award and wondered who it was that had nominated us.

“It was a fantastic surprise and quite a mystery, we first thought it was a scam.”

The, creative team was obviously delighted to receive £1,000 towards materials and equipment for its enterprise activities, which help members to develop their own ideas, make friends and develop their social skills.

It was eventually discovered that Sue Hall, a volunteer at West Worthing Baptist Church, was the mystery supporter.

Jo explained: “We spent quite a long time trying to work out who it could have been.

“It was amazing when Sue came forward and we were able to thank her, as well as Claire Watson and the staff of Santander, properly.”