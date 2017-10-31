Charity’s appeal for Worthing area volunteers

Marie Curie is appealing for local volunteers to help manage the charity’s collection boxes in and around Worthing.

The collection box co-ordinators will look after boxes on display in shops, newsagents, chemists, pubs and doctors’ surgeries and also place collection boxes in new locations.

Demi Bevis-Roadnight, Marie Curie community fundraiser for West Sussex, said: “As a volunteer collection box co-ordinator you’ll help to raise vital money and awareness for Marie Curie.

“We’re appealing for people who can look after collection boxes in the local community, count and bank the monies and also spot new opportunities to place boxes in the community. It fits in and around your life, and is probably only a few hours a month.

“It’s a great way to get involved with Marie Curie and the money raised from the boxes will help Marie Curie to provide vital care and support to people living with a terminal illness and their families, when they need it most.

“Whether you’re a seasoned fundraiser or a newcomer looking to get involved for the first time, the local Marie Curie fundraising office would love to hear from you.”

To become a Marie Curie collection box co-ordinator you need to be aged 16 or over.

For more information for how to get involved, contact Demi on 01883 832624 or 07525 800772.