Charity’s Worthing office on the market for £550,000

The British Red Cross offices in Worthing are up for sale for offers in the region of £550,000.

The charity has said the sale will not result in a loss of staff, as those affected have been consulted and relocated to its offices in Hove.

The offices, on the corner of Shelley Road and Salisbury Road, Worthing, are listed with agents Crickmay. The website listing suggests they would be suitable for conversion to residential properties, as planning permission had previously been sought for four flats.

A spokesman for the British Red Cross said: “This should not mean any significant change to Red Cross operations locally; other than that our mobility aids service will now operate from Brooklands House, Marlborough Road, Lancing Business Park.”

There is no change to the Independent Living and Crisis Response services and its Events First Aid services will continue as before.