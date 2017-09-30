Charity set to launch a new identity

A long-established Worthing charity is launching a new identity to raise awareness of its scale and the support it provides.

Worthing Counselling Centre will become the new name for Offington Counselling Service, based at Offington Park Methodist Church, in South Farm Road.

The charity provides weekly counselling for individuals and couples. It offers fast access counselling for those who do not want to wait and financially supported counselling if cost could be a barrier, aiming to provide support as widely as possible.

Two launch events will be held at the centre on Wednesday, October 11.

The team will be available for an informal chat from 10am to midday and there is a talk on counselling, The Courage to Heal, at 11am. Refreshments will be provided.

A celebration quiz will be held at 7pm. Tickets are £5, call 01903 212275 or email info@ocs-counselling.org.uk to book. The price includes light refreshments and non-alcoholic drink. All proceeds will go towards Worthing Counselling Centre’s bursary fund.