Charity shop closes in town centre

The treasurer of a cat charity has bid a fond farewell to its shop in Worthing town centre.

The Worthing Cat Welfare Trust’s shop in the Guildbourne Centre is closing down after three years. The landlords had offered the trust a subsidised rent but recently had to ask it to pay the full amount, leading to the closure.

Roger Lovell, treasurer of the charity, thanked the landlords for their support.

He said: “They have been extremely kind to us for three years. We were told it would be for one year, so the fact they gave us three years is wonderful of them.”

The charity’s shop at 31 South Street, Tarring, is still open and Mr Lovell said customers, donations and volunteers were always welcome.

Worthing Cat Welfare Trust has been caring for and rehoming abandoned and lost cats for 22 years. Its veterinary costs are £75,000 a year and more than 200 cats are rehomed each year.

It is manned by unpaid volunteers and after running costs all donations it receives are spent on caring for cats.

Mr Lovell, who has been treasurer for ten years, paid tribute to the ‘excellent team’ at the Guildbourne Centre shop and said he would welcome them at the South Street store ‘with open arms’.

To join or donate, call 01903 873 353.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.