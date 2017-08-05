Charity swim will be huge challenge

Having seen the way some working animals are treated, Carrie Robson has decided to dive in to help.

The 32-year-old, of Melville Way, Goring, will be doing a charity swim on Saturday, August 12, to raise money for Spana.

Carrie said: “I am swimming one mile to raise as much as I can for this very worthy charity, who provide veterinary treatment for working animals over the world, like horses, donkeys and camels, and training to the owners.

“I have seen first hand how some of them are treated and how they suffer and found it absolutely heartbreaking. I am very motivated to do what I can for this charity.”

The aim is to complete 64 lengths of a 25-metre pool, which is a tremendous challenge, since Carrie has the debilitating condition fibromyalgia.

Carrie said it was a huge goal as her health has steadily deteriorated over the years.

“The main symptoms are pain and chronic fatigue,” she explained.

“I also have numerous problems with my back being lumbar lordosis, a slipped disc causing nerve impingement, scoliosis of the thoracic spine and a hinging thoracic spine.

“I also have an ongoing rotator cuff tear to my left shoulder. I’m sure I don’t have to explain the amount of pain all of these issues cause me every day.”

Carrie has also struggled with her weight since her teens due to polycystic ovary syndrome.

She is a strong swimmer and has been training since May and hopes to beat the £750 she raised in 2013 by having her head shaved.

Visit to make a donation.