Chemical reaction causes ‘strong smell’ at Worthing hotel

The fire service was called to a hotel in Worthing to reports of a ‘strong smell of chemicals’ in the early hours of the morning, a spokesman said.

One crew was called to the Travelodge in Marine Parade, Worthing, at 2.26am today (Thursday, September 21).

A ‘strong smell of chemicals’ in the storage room had been reported, the spokesman said.

According to the spokesman, mould and mildew remover fluid had been decanted into a bottle that had previously contained descaler, which caused a chemical reaction.

After advice was sought, the fire service used one breathing apparatus cylinder to create natural ventilation, the spokesman confirmed.

The fire service left at around 5am and the incident was passed on to Environmental Health.