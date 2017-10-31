Childminders proud of Ofsted rating

Two childminders said they were “extremely proud” after both were rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted following their first inspection.

The work of Bridgit Brown and Chloe Webster, who form Pebbles Childcare, was inspected by Rebecca Khabbazi in September – and there were top marks for both.

There was plenty to smile about at Pebbles Childcare which has been rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted

In her reports, which were published at the beginning of October, Ms Khabbazi described Pebbles as an “exceptionally nurturing setting” where children flourished.

Praising Bridgit and Chloe as “excellent role models”, she added: “They are calm, caring and offer children warm reassurance and praise.”

Pebbles, which is based in Christchurch Road, has 12 children on its books.

Ms Khabbazi said the youngsters were “enthusiastic learners” who had developed excellent social skills and showed extremely high levels of confidence and independence.

She added: “They are exceptionally well prepared for their future learning and for the move to school.”

Bridgit said: “From the moment I started the business, the aim was to strive for an ‘outstanding’ outcome in the first inspection.

“Having been operating for 27 months – 19 months with Chloe on board – prior to our inspection we worked tirelessly to ensure we were providing the best opportunities, care and level of service to our children and their families, but also behind the scenes ensuring that we were following and developing our provision to ensure we met the Early Years Foundation Stage welfare requirements.”

She added: “We feel extremely proud that the reports will give parents or anyone reading them an accurate insight into the setting we have created.”

When it came to improving the setting further, the message from Ms Khabbazi was essentially ‘more of the same, please’.

Brigid said: “In a time when we still see childminders being a second choice option for parents when it comes to choosing childcare for their children, we want to raise awareness of the benefits that a quality home-based childcare can offer – such as a smaller ratios, a more personal bespoke service offered by qualified, Ofsted registered childcare professionals.”

To find out more about Pebbles Childcare, log on to www.pebbleschildcare.co.uk .