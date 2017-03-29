Chinese airline recruits globally at Gatwick

A Chinese airline is taking on flight attendants globally at Gatwick Airport as part of its international recruitment plan.

Tianjin Airlines is on the hunt for the ‘best possible’ flight attendants from around the world, it has been revealed.

For the first time, it has set its sights on becoming an international airline.

“This will allow passengers to enjoy a truly first class, accessible and international experience,” said a spokesman from Tianjin Airlines.

The airline flies the UK’s first and only direct flights to the Chinese cities of Chongqing and Tianjin.

It is launching a new service to Xi’an – the home of the Terracotta Army – in May this year.

The recruitment started in London today (March 29) at the Sofitel London Gatwick hotel.

