Choir’s summer fair is full of fun

There was fun for families and four-legged friends at the Rowland Singers Summer Fair and Dog Show.

Bright sunny skies contributed to the success of the event at Clapham and Patching Village Hall and field.

Jan Summers, publicity officer, said: “The event was packed full of entertainment for youngsters and adults alike.

“The dog show, organised by Paws, Play and Stay, was a big hit with local dog owners, who turned out in force to show off their appealing dogs in all shapes and sizes.”

The children’s entertainment included face painting, a mega inflatable slide, bungee trampolines and a children’s roundabout with flying chairs.

There were more than 20 stalls selling a wide range of handcrafted goods, tombola, grand raffle and many more.

Lucky Ron Turner, celebrating his birthday on the day, had a major win on the grand raffle, taking away the star prize of a £100 voucher donated by Gardner and Scardifield.

The Rowland Singers summer concerts will be held on Thursday, July 20, at St Symphorian’s Church, New Road, Durrington, and Saturday, July 22, at Emmanuel United Reformed Church, St Michael’s Road, Worthing.

Visit www.rowlandsingers.co.uk for more information.