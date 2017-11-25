Christmas craft fair to raise funds for hospice

Festive craft fair ‘So This is Christmas’ is set to return this year, in support of St Barnabas House.

The fair, taking place on Sunday, December 3 at Worthing’s Charmandean, will feature 70 stalls with local makers and designers selling their festive creations. There will also be St Barnabas stalls and raffle, cafe and home baked cakes and treats, face painting and lots of magical extras to explore.

The fair will be open 10.30am - 4pm and will be opened by Worthing Town Crier, Worthing mayor cllr Alex Harman and Miss UK. There will also be appearances from Tinkerbell and friends, the Ghostbusters, and Santa himself.

So This is Christmas is organised by The Fairy Tale Fair and the Northbrook Friends of St Barnabas and aims to beat last years total of just more than £3,000 raised for St Barnabas.