Christmas lights display raises hundreds for hospice

A hospice has been donated £720 after a grandfather’s annual Christmas lights display raised more than ever before in its 17-year history.

Lani Smith, 16, presented a cheque to St Barnabas House on behalf of her 70-year-old grandfather Mick Provette, who used 84 sockets worth of electricity to light up his flat on Worthing’s Canterbury Road.

Mr Provette said of the total raised: “I feel very humbled.”

Mr Provette said his wife received care from the hospice before she died of cancer last year.

This year, he continued her tradition of handing out bags of sweets to children who were brought by their families to see the display, some from quite far away.

He said of people’s response to the lights: “It’s been phenomenal.”

In previous years, the maximum amount he raised had been £400.

