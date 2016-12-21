Vision-impaired guests were given a Christmas party with a difference.

The 35 members of Worthing Society for the Blind gathered at the Rowlands Road headquarters on Thursday. Instead of the usual Christmas food, they were treated to fish and chips and a good time was had by all.

Worthing mayor Sean McDonald was delighted to win a mosaic kestrel, made by one of the vision-impaired members, and was presented with his raffle prize by chairman Barry Ward

Not all festiva traditions were forgotten though, as everyone had a Christmas cracker and received a gift from Santa Claus.

The annual event was attended by society president Bob Smytherman and Worthing mayor Sean McDonald.

Entertainment was provided by Jenna Hall and Peter Ridge, who got everyone clapping and singing along.

