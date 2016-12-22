Christmas pause for wind farm construction

Residents may get a welcome rest over Christmas as constuction work on the Rampion wind farm is set to pause over the Christmas period.

Installation of the turbine foundations was completed in November, a spokesperson for E.ON, which owns the project, said.

Work now centres on constructing the offshore cabling and substation and making preparation for the installation of turbines in the spring, the spokesperson added.

Construction remains weather dependant, with poor weather forecast meaning a pause over Christmas is likely, with work set to resume on December 27.

A poll conducted on our website earlier this year found that more than 20 per cent of readers found noise from the wind farm construction ‘very disturbing’ and 19 per cent found it ‘irritating’.

However, more than 40 per cent of respondents reported not hearing noise at all.

